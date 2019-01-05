PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation wants the public’s help in designing a new and improved Veranda Street Bridge.

It's nearing its 60th year of service, and a 2017 inspection of the bridge shows that it needs updates.

The Maine DOT is using that opportunity to replace the bridge and overhaul the confusing roadway network beneath it.

The project is slated for construction in 2021 with an estimated cost of 14 million dollars.

That bill will be footed by taxpayers, and the DOT says they want public input every step of the way.

Tuesday night— people got the chance to work with experts on every part of the project, from traffic patterns to green space.

"This workshop is to make sure that people who drive the road, drive underneath the road, live nearby, work nearby, have a chance to give some input, because we’re still at a point where that input can affect the final outcome," said DOT spokesman Paul Merrill.

Dozens of people from the surrounding neighborhood came to the workshop to give their feedback.

"I heard about it because some neighbors of mine want less green space, and I want more green space. So I came to make sure that they knew someone around there was looking for more green space," said Bonnie Wedster.

But, not all neighbors surrounding the Veranda Bridge project agree. Some argue that the incorporation of a large green space would interrupt a creation of a buffer zone from the roadway for the 80-some houses located near the bridge.

"It’s a safety issue for all of the residents trying to get out of the neighborhood, because there is no sight line left or right when you push everything back to the buildings," said resident Rich Elias.

But residents say it’s all about compromise between the neighborhood’s needs and the DOT.

All neighbors say that they are excited to have the ability to work hand in hand with the DOT on this project.

"It makes me feel part of the community more. Everyone’s voice is being heard," said Wedster.

Residents say if their major concerns are heard and acted on by the DOT, many would be happy to compromise on the size of both the buffer zone and the green space.

"If it comes down to keeping the green space and giving all of us residents 20 to 25 feet further out, I think we have the safety factor taken care of," Elias said.

The DOT says they are thrilled that the public is interested in engaging with them on this project. They want to keep the conversation going.

"Even after today, we’re still welcoming more input. If you drive this, if you live nearby, if you work nearby, if you walk nearby or bike nearby -- let us know what you want to see," Merrill said.

A bid for construction is expected for 2020. The hope is for the project to be completed by late summer 2021.

Learn more about the I-295 Veranda Street Bridge Replacement Project here.