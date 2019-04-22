Maine has more than 300 structurally deficient bridges, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association's 2019 Bridge Report.

Of the 2,473 bridges in Maine, the ARTBA says 325 or 13.1% are classified as structurally deficient, meaning at least one of its key elements – the deck, superstructure, substructure or culverts – is in "poor or worse condition."

That percentage ranks sixth worth among all 50 U.S. states. Only Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Iowa, West Virginia and Rhode Island had higher percentages.

Maine has consistently ranked sixth since 2014.

Thirteen of Maine's deficient bridges singled out by the Washington, D.C.-based transportation infrastructure advocate are on its interstate highway system.

Maine's number is slightly down from 2014 when 346 bridges were in need of crucial repairs. The state has identified needed repairs on 345 bridges, down from 903 in 2014. Those repairs are estimated to cost $48.9 billion.

The majority of repairs are rehabilitation-related. Four are slated to be replaced, one is being widened and another has proposed work classified as "other."

ARTBA's report used data from the Federal Highway Administration's National Bridge Inventory, released March 15, 2019. It noted that specific conditions on bridges may have changed as a result of recent work or updated inspections.

Most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Maine, per ARTBA report:

1 & 2. I-295 NB & SB over Route 88 (Yarmouth)

Built in 1959, the urban interstate bridges are part of I-295's northbound and southbound sides and pass over Route 88 in Yarmouth. They combine for *54,400* daily crossings, with the northbound side averaging about 300 more.

3. I-295 over Veranda Street & U.S. Route 1 (Portland)

Built in 1961, the urban interstate bridge is part of I-295 and passes over both Veranda Street and U.S. Route 1 in Portland's East Deering neighborhood. It has *27,010* daily crossings.

4. I-95 NB over Mousam River (Kennebunk)

Built in 1948, the rural interstate bridge is part of I-95 and the Maine Turnpike, and crosses over the Mousam River in Kennebunk, less than a mile south of the service plazas. It has *25,580* daily crossings.

5. Routes 9 & 22 over Stroudwater River (Portland)

Built in 1989, the urban other principal arterial bridge is part of Routes 9 and 22, as well as outer Congress Street, and crosses over the Stroudwater River in Portland's Stroudwater neighborhood. It has *24,013* daily crossings.

6. Sarah Mildred Long Bridge (Kittery)

A replacement bridge was completed in March 2018

Initially constructed in 1940, the original Sara Mildred Long Bridge was an urban freeway/expressway lift bridge crossing over the Piscataqua River and other roads as part of the U.S. Route 1 bypass. It has since been replaced with a bridge by the same name, but at the time averaged *20,419* daily crossings.

7. U.S. Route 1 over M.C. R.R. & a Marsh (Woolwich)

Built in 1933, the rural arterial bridge is part U.S. Route 1 and passes over a section of the former Maine Central Railroad Company. It's near a marsh area in Sagadahoc County, seemingly located near Woolwich's Pleasant Cove, which is part of the Sasanoa River bed. It has *18,940* daily crossings.

8. Frank J. Wood Bridge (Brunswick)

Built in 1931, the urban minor arterial bridge is part of Route 201 and crosses over the Androscoggin River, connecting Brunswick and Topsham along with Cumberland and Sagadahoc counties. It has 16,790 daily crossings.

9 & 10. Stillwater Avenue over Stillwater River (Old Town)

Built in 1952, the urban minor arterial bridges are part of Stillwater Avenue and cross over the Stillwater River in Old Town. Two sections combine to cross over the river's north and south channels in the location of the reservoir.

