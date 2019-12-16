MAINE, USA — Maine State Police said a Lincoln woman died Friday night, along Route 2 in Greenbush.

64-year-old Patricia Worster was traveling north when her car skidded on the ice and struck the rear of the car in front of her.

Worster then struck a pickup truck, which was parked in the southbound breakdown lane.

She died at the scene.

The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety said six people died in car crashes in Maine on Friday, making it the deadliest day on Maine roads in over 18 months.

In addition to Worster:

- Two people died in a collision in Vassalboro

- A pedestrian was struck and killed attempting to cross Western Ave. in Augusta

- A man died when his car slid into a stream in West Paris

- A man died when his car overturned in Buckfield

RELATED: Victims identified in Vassalboro head-on crash

RELATED: Fatal single-car crash in Buckfield