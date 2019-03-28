LEWISTON, Maine — Dozens of people packed a room in the Lewiston Public Library for a public hearing on the latest developments in a potential passenger rail service that would connect the twin cities to Portland and beyond.

The Maine Legislature commissioned the project in 2015. They’ve employed a consultant group called "VHB" to spearhead the effort.

So far, VHB's research shows great interest from the public in a commuter-type service between LA and Portland, with a clear and easy connection to Boston.

They presented various rail paths, service scenarios, and costs of implementation at Wednesday's meeting.

Right now, VHB estimates the construction of that commuter rail system to cost between $200 and $300 million dollars.

During the meeting, many people got up to voice their opinion on the location of potential rail stops.

"Park and rides offer neither proximity nor amenities, and as someone said earlier, if you’re in your car, you’re not going to get out of your car -- you’re going to keep driving right down there. If you want to take the train, you are probably going to want to live in downtown Lewiston and not own a car," said Tony Donovan, who is the president of the Maine Rail Transit Coalition.

"I can’t begin to tell you how difficult it is to get to the Portland Transportation Center and get into downtown Portland. It was incredibly inconvenient to the point where I would think that if anyone had any other option, they would take that option," said one Lewiston resident.

For VHB, the next steps are to compile feedback from tonight’s meeting, fine tune costs, and make a final report with recommendations available to the public by the end of April.