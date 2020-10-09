'Laur's Lighthouse Challenge' travels the state to raise money for people with disabilities

Lauren Caffe is on a mission to visit all 65 lighthouses in Maine for a good cause.

MAINE, USA — One day while running by a Maine lighthouse, Lauren Caffe got the idea she had been waiting for. Wanting to find a passion project for quite a while, Caffe landed on the idea of visiting all 65 Maine lighthouses to raise money for Camp Capella, a summer camp for kids and adults with disabilities.

Through what she calls "Laur's Lighthouse Challenge," Caffe has used social media and GoFundMe to raise over $2,000 for the camp, with a goal of $3,000. Caffe tells NEWS CENTER Maine some of the trips have been long, but keeping the campers in mind keeps her going.

"How much they inspire me has really caused me to just keep going, and if I’m in a three-hour car drive and I can’t find this lighthouse I’m like, ‘I need to do this for the campers,'" Lauren Caffe said.

Caffe is currently at 41 lighthouses and hopes to see them all by the end of 2020.

For those who would like to donate to Laur's Lighthouse Challenge, they can visit her GoFundMe page.