PORTLAND, Maine — If you're planning to arrive at or depart from the Portland Jetport the afternoon or evening of March 13 and are worried about the effect of today's 737 MAX grounding, don't worry — the airport says there are no scheduled flights servicing 737 MAX aircraft for the remainder of Wednesday.

In a tweet, the Portland Jetport said no Boeing 737 MAX aircraft were "scheduled to operate routes to/from the Jetport for the remainder of today."

"The Jetport is standing by to assist our airline partners in insuring that passengers affected by today's announcement are accommodated," it tweeted. "Passengers should check with their airline for the most up-to-date information on flights impacted by today's announcement.

"We are working closely with our airline partners and will communicate known flight impacts as we get them," the airport tweeted.

Bangor International Airport does not service any Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

RELATED: Trump grounds 737 MAX 8 and 9 planes after Ethiopia crash

RELATED: Rattled travelers wonder why U.S. isn't grounding Boeing 737 Max 8s. Would you fly on one?

The FAA said in a statement the agency "made this decision [to temporarily ground Boeing 737 MAX aircraft] as a result of the data gathering process and *new evidence* collected at the site and analyzed today"

Boeing also released a statement, which said, in part, that it had recommended to the FAA the temporary grounding of its 737 MAX fleet.

"We are supporting this proactive step out of an abundance of caution," Boeing stated. "We are doing everything we can to understand the cause of the accidents in partnership with the investigators, deploy safety enhancements and help ensure this does not happen again."