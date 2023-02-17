International magazine ranks Portland on East Coast’s top places to live list

Travel + Leisure describes Portland as a cultural hub with a laidback outdoorsy feel.

PORTLAND, Maine — If you live in Portland, you may need to get ready for some new neighbors.

An international magazine ranked Maine's largest city, as one of the best places to live on the East Coast.

The publication, Travel + Leisure listed 10 locations in its article titled: "10 Best Places to Live on the East Coast" published on February 10th, 2023, describing Portland as a cultural hub with a laidback outdoorsy feel and a booming art scene. Adding that Portland ranks low in crime combined with its beauty contributed to the fascination with the Southern Maine city.

In 2021, U.S. News & World Report added Portland to its list of 2021-2022 “Best” list for places to live in the U.S.

The publication spoke with Jennifer Sweeney, a broker at Town & Shore Real Estate who shared why she believed the city deserves to be on the list of best places to live: "Portland is a walkable gem of a city on the working waterfront, marrying rich history with ever-evolving culture."

Sweeney said Mainers are lucky to be able to experience the outdoors in so many capacities, from cycling and hiking to boating and swimming.

Other New England cities on the list are Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Boston, Massachusetts, and Greenwich, Connecticut.