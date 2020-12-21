I-95 Northbound closed for several hours while crews remove a truck involved in an accident

Monday crews worked with heavy equipment to remove the truck. The road, which had been closed for several hours, reopened around 1:30 p.m.

CARMEL, Maine — The Northbound lane of Interstate 95 near mile marker 171 in Carmel had to be closed Monday morning to remove a truck involved in an accident that happened Sunday night.

Police say 25-year-old Brian Finnell, of New Hampshire, lost control of his Ford F-150 after hitting slush and crossed the centerline into the path of a box truck hauling newsprint for the Bangor Daily News.

The truck driver, 56-year-old Richard Doughty, of Lisbon Falls, then swerved to avoid striking the truck head-on. When he did, Doughty’s truck then went through a guard rail and rolled on to its side and down an embankment in the median.

