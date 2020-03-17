Editor's note: The above video shows you how to make hand sanitizer. MaineHealth's Dora Mills gives NEWS CENTER Maine the recipe.

The Amtrak Downeaster will operate on a modified schedule due to coronavirus, COVID-19 concerns. The situation is evolving, but at this time the following service plan is in place until further notice:

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020 Train 688 and Train 689 will be suspended. All other trains will operate as scheduled.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, Train 683 and Train 684 will also be suspended. All other trains will operate as scheduled.

Beginning Saturday, March 21, the Downeaster will operate the following on weekends: Trains 692, 693, 694 and 695.

Additional changes are anticipated, and passengers should visit Amtrak.com for the most recent information.

While Amtrak continues to operate across the nation, we have adjusted some services due to significantly reduced demand in key markets. To learn about what scheduled services continue to operate, go to Amtrak.com, and on the home page, select “Book Tickets” and then enter your trip origin and destination in the “From” and “To” fields and your date of travel in the “Depart” field and then click on “Find Trains.”

Impacted services are as follows:

Northeast Corridor: The Northeast Corridor will be operating approximately 40% of typical weekday schedules. Northeast Regional and Acela service will still operate between Boston, New York, and Washington and Northeast Corridor services that extend into Virginia, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, Vermont, and other states will continue to operate but with some reductions in frequencies for certain markets referenced below.

In coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, all Keystone Service is suspended as of Wednesday, March 18, and all Pennsylvanian trains as of Thursday, March 19. Amtrak Hartford Line and Valley Flyer: The Amtrak Hartford Line and Valley Flyer Service are operating on a Saturday schedule on a daily basis.

The Amtrak Hartford Line and Valley Flyer Service are operating on a Saturday schedule on a daily basis. New York State Service: Starting Tuesday, March 17, all Maple Leaf, Adirondack, Empire Service, and Ethan Allen Express are operating on a reduced schedule, with no service to Canada.

Starting Tuesday, March 17, all Maple Leaf, Adirondack, Empire Service, and Ethan Allen Express are operating on a reduced schedule, with no service to Canada. Cascades : The Pacific Central Station in Vancouver, BC is closed. As a result, Amtrak Cascades service north of Seattle is suspended until further notice. Daily thruway bus service between Seattle, Everett, Mt. Vernon and Bellingham will still operate.

: The Pacific Central Station in Vancouver, BC is closed. As a result, Amtrak Cascades service north of Seattle is suspended until further notice. Daily thruway bus service between Seattle, Everett, Mt. Vernon and Bellingham will still operate. Amtrak Downeaster: Service is being reduced on a temporary basis between Tuesday, March 17 and Sunday, March 22.

Service is being reduced on a temporary basis between Tuesday, March 17 and Sunday, March 22. Winter Park Express: The Winter Park Express is cancelled for the rest of the season

Other services may also be impacted as circumstances change and Café service will be suspended on some trains operating between Washington DC and New York City.

Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will be contacted and typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day.

Amtrak is waiving change fees on all existing or new reservations made before April 30, 2020.

To change reservations, log in to your account or go to Modify Trip on Amtrak.com, or find your reservation from your account on the home screen in the Amtrak app.

A fare difference may apply to your new itinerary.

If you want to cancel your reservation, you must call 800-USA-RAIL (not available via Amtrak.com or the app).

