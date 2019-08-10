Last year AAA says they responded to more than half a million service calls in northern New England. To avoid a road service emergency, AAA is offering free car care clinics to members and non-members during the month of October. They say no appointment is necessary.

According to Tom Giason, of AAA, many of the most common driving emergencies can be easily avoided by preparing your vehicle for the winter.

Technicians will check tires, fluid levels, windshield wipers, battery, charging system, brakes, lights, belts, and hoses.

All clinics will be held at the AAA offices from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Bangor: Tuesday October 8th, 339 Griffin Rd.

Waterville: Wednesday October 9th, 13 Washington St.

South Portland: Thursday October 10th, 401 Western Ave.

Brunswick: Friday October 11th, 147 Bath Rd.

Augusta: Tuesday October 15th, 20 Whitten Rd.

Auburn: Wednesday October 16th, 600 Center St.

AAA says as we roll into the winter months, and our busiest road travel season, make sure your vehicle will safely get you there.

