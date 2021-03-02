For 3rd year, ferry from Maine to Nova Scotia is canceled

Bay Ferries, the Canadian ferry company, announced on its website Monday that the Cat ferry will not run because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The high-speed ferry that runs between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, will not run this year. It's the third year in a row that the service has been canceled.

Ferry service didn’t run in 2019 due to construction renovating the Bar Harbor marine terminal. Service was set to resume in June 2020, but in March, the United States and Canada agreed to close their borders to nonessential travel because of the coronavirus.

In a service announcement, the company says service will resume when the international land borders are reopened and when public health circumstances allow for safe travel.