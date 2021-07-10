x
Travel

Flight from Dallas to Bangor diverted due to 'potential mechanical issue'

While the American Airline flight was en route to Bangor, it was diverted to Memphis.
Credit: Scott Olson
Workers load luggage onto an American Airlines aricraft at O'Hare International Airport on May 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Today American Airlines held a ceremony to mark the opening of five new gate at the airport.

BANGOR, Maine — An American Airlines flight from Dallas to Bangor was diverted on Saturday, July 10. 

According to the American Airlines website, Flight 2910 left Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport at 12:30 p.m. and was diverted to Memphis.

The flight was scheduled to land at 2 o'clock there.

Passengers on that flight are expected to fly out of Memphis shortly after and are estimated to arrive in Bangor a little after 10 p.m.

NEWS CENTER Maine has reached out to both Bangor International Airport and American Airlines for more information and has not yet heard back.