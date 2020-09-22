First day of fall means leaf-peeping, picking apples and pumpkins

MAINE, USA — September 22 is the first day of fall, so get ready for pumpkins, apple picking, and that drive to go look at the leaves. There are multiple resources to use to plan that family excursion or relaxing getaway.
For the latest on the rapidly changing foliage click on www.mainefoliage.com to get the latest foliage report in Maine. Reports are updated on Wednesdays. They also have a Facebook page. You can also find suggestions on where to go apple picking and other fall activities on both links.
The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s (DACF) 2020 Fall Foliage Report for Wednesday, September 16, 2020, reports spotty color change (10 percent) in the forest.
Gale Ross, Maine's fall foliage spokesperson says, “Despite the drought conditions throughout Maine, we anticipate a brilliant fall foliage season."
Aaron Bergdahl, Forest Pathologist with DACF’s Maine Forest Service, reports that overall, Maine’s abundant, healthy, resilient, and diverse forests assure us of an excellent display of colors.”
You can even look at live cams across the state to see the leaves in a specific region.
