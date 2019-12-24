FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg police said a 16-year-old girl from Fryeburg crossed lanes, hit a tree, and overturned her car Tuesday.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m on West Fryeburg Road.

Police said the girl became temporarily distracted when her 8-week-old puppy jumped onto her lap while she was driving.

The girl was trapped in the vehicle until other motorists stopped to help her. She was treated on-scene for minor injuries and then released.

Fryeburg Police Department

"Driver inattention/distracted driving appear to be factors in this crash. The operator and her puppy, although shaken up miraculously did not sustain serious injuries," Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin said. "We would like to remind all drivers to remain vigilant and attentive during this holiday season."

West Fryeburg Road was temporarily closed and reduced to one lane while emergency crews tended to the scene.

