BANGOR, Maine — For both the Bangor International Airport and the Portland International Jetport, 2018 was the busiest year on record.

In Bangor, more than 600,000 people came through and in Portland, it was more than 2 million.

So in preparation for another busy summer, TSA is educating the traveling public on why we do the things we do while going through airport security.

We know the drill, ID and boarding pass ready. Jacket and shoes off.

Next, we take out all our liquids and aerosols. TSA spokesperson, Lisa Farbstein says liquids must be a smaller size because more explosives can be packed in larger containers. The size TSA approved sizes are small enough that even if they were packed with explosives, it wouldn't affect a flight.

We then put our electronics and sometimes thick books in one of the bins. We do this because people can install bombs in those as well.

It may be annoying when you're traveling, but TSA does this because just about anything can be used as a bomb.

For a full list of what can be brought on the plane, visit tsa.gov.