EASTPORT, Maine — In a 4-1 vote, the Eastport City Council voted to allow a cruise ship to dock here in Maine for the next few months.

The Oceania Rivera has been anchored in Miami since the CDC's No Sail Order, but with hurricane season coming, it needs to go somewhere else.

While some residents are concerned about potential COVID-19 risks that could come with this ship, the executive director of the Eastport Port Authority says this is good news.

"There's a lot of focus on those who were against it but there were a lot of people in Eastport who were very much for it and it in of itself it'll be somewhat of a draw to the community," Eastport Port Authority executive director Chris Gardner said.

Gardner added that while much of the focus has been on the residents who aren't happy the ship is coming, many people think this will be good for Eastport.

It may bring tourism here to see the ship this summer, and it may also be the start of a new relationship with the cruise ship industry.

"When the dawn does come in the cruise industry, I think we'll be able to point to, we were there when they needed us and we partnered with them in their time of need and maybe that'll go a long way for them to remember where Eastport, Maine is," Gardner said.

The Port Authority says after the governor signs off on the ship coming to Maine, it shouldn't be long until it actually gets here, probably within the week.

RELATED: Keep ME Open: 106 years as 'Maine's Family Shoe Store'

RELATED: A cruise ship that had at least one passenger test positive for COVID-19 may be coming to Eastport

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Mother-daughter sticker business created to raise money during coronavirus

RELATED: Maskless Trump visits Ford's repurposed ventilator assembly plant near Detroit

RELATED: Keep ME Open: 106 years as 'Maine's Family Shoe Store'

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist