Concord Coach Lines to resume bus rides

Operations resume for Concord Coach, Dartmouth Coach and Boston Express on August 16. Safety procedures have been implemented including not running at full capacity.

For the first time since the end of March, Concord Coach Lines will be transporting passengers again, beginning on August 16.

Dartmouth Coach and Boston Express will be back in operation on that date as well.

All operations include trips to Boston and Logan Airport.

Dartmouth Coach will run reduced service to and from New York City on Fridays and Sundays, while Concord Coach has not resumed its New York City services.

Passengers will see changes, however, to their commute as the bus line has set precautions during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“We are back in operation because we believe we can do so safely,” said Benjamin Blunt, Vice President of Concord Coach Lines. “Safety has always been our primary concern, but now that must include health safety and we’ve instituted strict protocols and new measures with that specific mandate in mind.”

Vice President Blunt also says they have installed plexiglass shields around every headrest, the buses will run at reduced capacity, they've installed updated air filtration in their terminals, and has put in place new cleaning protocols.

Other safety steps include:

Plexiglass partitions at every ticketing counter and at bus gates

Hand sanitizer available at counters, within terminals, on buses

Scanned, “contactless” ticketing

Electrostatic foggers to spray buses daily

Masks will be required for passengers throughout their trip (also for drivers)

High touch surfaces will be cleaned regularly on buses and in terminals

Employees all trained on proper COVID19 cleaning and PPE procedures

Employees will be temperature checked at the start of every shift