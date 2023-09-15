CAT ferry service between Bar Harbor and Nova Scotia canceled ahead of hurricane

The ferry service between Yarmouth, Nova Scotia and Bar Harbor, Maine is canceled beginning Friday due to Hurricane Lee.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The CAT ferry service between Bar Harbor and Novia Scotia is canceled starting Friday due to the arrival of Hurricane Lee, officials say.

Bay Ferries Limited shared the announcement on its website. The ferry service is canceled Friday through Sunday.

This cancellation is valid for sailings on the following routes and dates:

Friday, Sept. 15, Saturday, Sept. 16, Sunday, Sept. 17

Yarmouth to Bar Harbor (sailing at 09:30 hrs ADT)

Bar Harbor to Yarmouth (sailing at 15:00 hrs EDT)

"We have been monitoring the trajectory of Hurricane Lee as it moves northward up the Atlantic coast. The forecast now indicates swells, winds, and waves that will affect our ability to safely operate," the announcement stated.

Passengers impacted by this cancellation will be contacted by a representative of Bay Ferries. The representative will assist them in amending their travel plans. The Reservation Centre can also be reached for assistance at 1-877-762-7245.

"We sincerely regret any inconvenience to our valued customers and look forward to serving you in the future," the company said in its announcement.