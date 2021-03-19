Carriage roads close for mud season in Acadia

Acadia National Park says visitor access will resume once the gravel surface dries out and becomes firm enough to prevent damage.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Carriage roads are closing to travelers on Friday as “mud season” opens across Acadia National Park.

Warmer weather and wet conditions soften the roads and make them sensitive to damage. Walking, biking and riding horses in these conditions can cause ruts and potholes that channel water and exacerbate erosion.

In the meantime, the National Park Service encourages visitors to explore Acadia’s hiking trails and Park Loop Road, which remains closed to motor vehicles until April 15.