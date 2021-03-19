Carriage roads close for mud season in Acadia

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Carriage roads are closing to travelers on Friday as “mud season” opens across Acadia National Park.
Warmer weather and wet conditions soften the roads and make them sensitive to damage. Walking, biking and riding horses in these conditions can cause ruts and potholes that channel water and exacerbate erosion.
In the meantime, the National Park Service encourages visitors to explore Acadia’s hiking trails and Park Loop Road, which remains closed to motor vehicles until April 15.
- When hiking, be prepared for icy conditions and carry traction devices for your shoes.
- When walking or biking closed sections of the Park Loop Road, exercise caution around closed gates, watch for park vehicles or equipment and be prepared to encounter lingering snow, ice, and winter storm debris.