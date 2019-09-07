PORTLAND, Maine — Cape Air will begin offering year-round service between Boston Logan International Airport and Portland International Jetport this September, the airline announced Tuesday.

The Hyannis, Massachusetts-based airline said it's expanding its Northeast network, offering travelers four round-trip flights daily between the two cities, making travel for both business and leisure faster and more efficient.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our service in Maine by offering Portland passengers the option to connect to Boston year-round,” said Linda Markham, Cape Air's president. “Connectivity is at the core of what we do, we are passionate about connecting communities, so delivering a means of faster, more efficient access between two quintessential New England cities is something we are proud to offer.”

Image courtesy of Cape Air

A Jet Blue partner, Cape Air said its new daily service in Portland will enable area travelers to tap into the Jet Blue network throughout the year. Additional airline relationships provide passengers with added convenience and flexibility when connecting to over 500 flights and 100 additional markets, from Cape Air’s Boston hub.

"We are delighted to welcome Cape Air to our airline lineup and are pleased to have non-stop service to Boston return for the first time in over a decade," said Paul Bradbury, airport director at the Portland Jetport.

Daily round-trip service begins Sept. 18, 2019, and will be aboard Cape Air’s Cessna 402, which is a nine-passenger, twin-engine aircraft. Cape Air currently offers daily flights from Boston to Augusta, Bar Harbor and Rockland, Maine.

The company said the announcement marks the return of intra-New England air service for the Portland International Jetport.