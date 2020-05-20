MAINE, USA — Editor’s note: You've probably heard the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

With the state still requiring out-of-state visitors to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in Maine, campgrounds are looking for locals to support them.

Maine campgrounds came together to brainstorm how to encourage Mainers to camp with them this year and they developed "Maine Camping: Discover Your Own Backyard."

The initiative offers a 10 percent discount to Mainers who book with a participating campsite.

"There are a lot of places in Maine that Mainers have never seen before," says Loons Haven Family Campground Operations Manager Billie McNamara. "Campgrounds are a great way to see it! You can see the oceans, you can see the beaches and ponds and lakes and woods."

The goal of the initiative is to get people thinking about ways to support local businesses and help their neighbors get through a challenging financial time.

McNamara says, "We're trying to keep Maine people in Maine, and that helps in a lot of ways. It will help Maine's economy. Let's put Maine money back into Maine!"

To learn more about "Maine Camping: Discover Your Own Backyard," click here.

