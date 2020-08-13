Bus systems in Maine to receive millions in new funding

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) will award $10.2 million in transit infrastructure funding to Maine’s bus systems.

BANGOR, Maine — The City of Bangor will receive approximately $397,000 to fund passenger shelters and bus boarding areas for its Community Connector service.

"Throughout the Bangor region and throughout the whole bus system you should be able to see bus stops," Community Connector Bus Superintendent Laurie Linscott said.

Right now, Community Connector uses a "flag stop" hailing model with no designated bus stops.

With this funding, signs will be installed to tell passengers where to wait and catch the bus.

To determine locations for bus stops, this project will consider ridership, accessibility, and safety to make better connections to jobs, schools and community services.

The Greater Portland Transit District will also be awarded funds to replace aging buses. The rest of the money is going to the Downeast Transportation Island Explorer bus system.