Breeze Airways adds nonstop flight from Portland to Orlando

PORTLAND, Maine — Breeze Airways announced Tuesday its addition of a nonstop flight from Portland, Maine to Orlando, Florida.

The new nonstop flight will start running on Sept. 6 with fares starting at $99, a release from the airline said.

The flight runs on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and to get fares beginning at $99, travelers must purchase tickets by June 20, according to the airline.

On Sept. 21, nonstop flights from Portland to Orlando on Thursdays and Sundays will begin being offered .

"Today's news that Breeze Airways is adding winter service to Orlando is brilliant!" Portland International Jetport Director Paul Bradbury said in the release. "We've heard great things from our customers about the Breeze experience and now customers will be able to fly to Orlando, our most popular winter destination, with seriously nice service."

Breeze Airways also offers nonstop flights from Portland to the following cities:

Charleston, South Carolina

Islip-Long Island, New York

Norfolk, Virginia

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Tampa, Florida

For more information about Breeze Airways, click here.