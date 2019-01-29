We all know Maine is a beautiful state, but did you know it is also one of the most romantic?

Right on time for Valentine's Day, TripAdvisor has released their list of the top five most romantic hotels in America, and coming it at #5 is Boothbay Harbor's Topside Inn.

Topside Inn

That's at least according to TripAdvisor users, who voted Maine as one of the most romantic hotels in America.

New England hits the list again at #8 with the Inn at Thorn Hill and Spa in Jackson, New Hampshire, followed by the Chatham Inn in Chatham, Massachusetts at #12.

The H2O Suites Hotel in Key West Florida nabbed the first place on the list.