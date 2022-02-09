Bangor International Airport readies for Labor Day weekend travelers

According to AAA, about 32 percent of Americans will travel this weekend, with a third of those travelers flying.

BANGOR, Maine — Another busy holiday weekend begins as people hit the road for what is considered the last weekend of the summer.

Bangor International Airport leaders say staffing shortages are still making air travel a bit difficult for the airport and travelers.

Leaders also say many of the airlines have adjusted their schedules to better match their staffing models.

“We anticipate another busy weekend. Certainly we will get the numbers after the weekend, but we are in anticipating similar numbers as a Fourth of July weekend," Airport Director Anthony Caruso said.

The airport does expect the number of travelers to go down over the coming weeks, but that time will be spent getting ready for the next season.

Caruso says the next real crunch of travelers will be over the Thanksgiving weekend.