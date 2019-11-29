PORTLAND, Maine — Beginning today, Amtrak is offering fares as low as $19 for travel between Portland and Boston between Dec. 9 and April 30. The discounted rates are being offered through Monday, Dec. 2.

This is the fourth year the company has done a "Track Friday" sale. Other routes with discounted rates include New York - Boston, New York - Washington, D.C., and Chicago - New York.

The company says no discount codes are needed for the "Track Friday" discounts.

