Amtrak: Downeaster was delayed Monday due to downed trees

A spokesperson for Amtrak said Downeaster train #682 was delayed Monday morning.

MAINE, USA — Downed trees delayed a Downeaster train on Monday morning traveling to Boston, Amtrak said.

A spokesperson for Amtrak told NEWS CENTER Maine Downeaster train #682 was delayed. The Downeaster schedule on its website shows train #682 leaves Brunswick at 7:10 a.m. and arrives in Boston at 10:30 a.m.

Customers on the delayed train were given the option to "re-accommodate" to train #686 as an alternative. The schedule shows that train arrives in Boston at 4:15 p.m.

A passenger aboard the delayed train identified as Noah Bonnell emailed NEWS CENTER Maine about the incident just after 9 a.m. He said train #682 was stopped "in the woods between Kennebunk Beach and Elms."

Train #682 was eventually "canceled and returned to Brunswick versus going to Boston," the spokesperson said.

This all happened amid a winter storm impacting the region.