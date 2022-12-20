Amtrak Downeaster celebrates 21 years of service with $20 round-trip fares

To celebrate 21 years of Downeaster service, Amtrak will offer $20 round-trip ($10 one-way) fares for travel between Brunswick and Boston or any station in between.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Amtrak Downeaster is celebrating 21 years of service by offering special discounted fares for travel during January 2023.

In a release Tuesday, Amtrak said it would offer $20 round-trip and $10 one-way fares for travel between Brunswick, Maine, and Boston, Massachusetts, or any station in between.

Tickets are available for sale and are valid for travel from Jan. 1, 2023, through Jan. 31, 2023. Reservations for these discounted fares must be purchased three days in advance of travel, and buyers should use promotion code v520, according to Amtrak.

Amtrak said the Downeaster has transported more than 467,000 passengers in just the past 12 months, a 35% increase over the previous year. More than 8.4 million riders have traveled on the Downeaster since service began, according to Amtrak.

“Despite significant challenges during the pandemic, Amtrak Downeaster ridership has rebounded to 93% of 2019 levels," Patricia Quinn, executive director of the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority, said.

