Amtrak Downeaster expecting fewer than normal travelers for Thanksgiving

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Downeaster is only allowing 150 people on a train at one time.

PORTLAND, Maine — It's supposed to be the busiest time of the year for the Amtrak Downeaster, but this year is expected to be a lot different.

"Given all the travel restrictions that there are and the fact that 88 percent of our passengers' pre-COVID travel to and from Boston and there are all those restrictions currently in Massachusetts, I don't think it's going to be a banner year for us," Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority Executive Director, Patricia Quinn said.

Quinn said they would usually be transporting 1,800-2,400 passengers per day and would allow 300 people on a train at one time, but with new COVID-19 safety protocols, they are only allowing 150 people.

"So it's a significant decline," said Quinn.

Amtrak trains across North America are currently operating at 25 percent with a 15.2 million passenger decrease from last year, requiring more funding than normal.

AAA Northern New England projects trains, buses, rails, and cruise ship travel will decrease by 77 percent.

While it's bad for business, not traveling for Thanksgiving is being encouraged by the Maine CDC to stop to spread of COVID-19.

"I'm concerned. The choices that folks make this week will affect the state of Maine for weeks to come," Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah said.