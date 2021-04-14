American Airlines announces two new non-stop flights out of Bangor International Airport

Brain Znotins, American Airlines' Vice President of Network Plannings said, “As customers once again embrace travel, the great outdoors are at the top of their list. These new flights also provide Mainers with expanded one-stop access to American’s global network. And whether customers are at the airport or in the air, American has taken every effort to ensure their well-being with our Clean Commitment and continued flexibility.”

“American Airlines has always provided excellent service for our market and we couldn’t be more excited to offer two brand new destinations to our passengers,” said Bangor International Airport Director Tony Caruso. “As more people become vaccinated, we are slowly beginning to see an increase in passenger traffic. We are fully aware that not everyone is ready to fly just yet, but when they are, we are making sure that we’re safe, clean, and ready to welcome them to the airport.”