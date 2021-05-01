Air travel down 60% in Bangor for 2020

Bangor International Airport Director Tony Caruso says the low numbers actually is very close to the rest of the industry around the country during the pandemic.

BANGOR, Maine — With 2020 in the books and a look at the travel numbers, the Bangor International Airport is reporting air passenger traffic down 60 percent last year.

Bangor International Airport Director Tony Caruso says the low numbers actually is very close to the rest of the industry around the country during the pandemic.

Caruso says the pandemic has made things challenging for the staff and some employees have had their hours changed because of the reduced flights but for the most part they’ve kept everyone employed.

He says that is also thanks to some federal stimulus money that helped out.

Caruso said, “Through the CARES Act, Bangor received just over $4 million which was certainly welcomed and we’ve thanked the congressional Delegation for their support and we use that money for operational and maintenance expenses.”