Acadia National Park advises visitors of busy holiday weekend

BAR HARBOR, Maine — With the holiday weekend fast approaching, Acadia National Park is advising visitors to be prepared for an uptick in traffic and high volumes of people.

Indigenous Peoples' Day falls on Oct. 10 this year.

According to a release from Acadia National Park on Tuesday, visitors planning to visit the park this weekend should expect long lines, wait times, and limited parking at the park's popular spots.

The park advises visitors to come prepared with a backup plan in case parking is unavailable. However, visitors can leave their vehicles parked at their place of lodging and take the fare-free Island Explorer bus to the park. Visitors can utilize this public transportation option through Oct. 10.

Visitors who are 16 years of age and older must have a park entrance pass upon entry to the park, according to the release. The passes can be displayed on vehicle windshields. The release states you can buy a pass ahead of time here, or get one in person at the park's Hulls Cove Visitor Center.

For those planning to drive on Cadillac Summit Road, a vehicle reservation is required ahead of time as well. The release explains vehicle reservations are not required anywhere else in the park. To book a reservation for Cadillac Summit Road, click here.

Park visitors should also take note of upcoming construction being done. A paving project will begin on Park Loop Road starting at the Sand Beach entrance and ending at Stanley Brook Road on Oct. 11. The project is expected to last until sometime in November.

Cadillac Summit Road will be closing early for the season in early November to allow for culvert replacements.

Additionally, the visitor center of the park's sister site in Calais, Saint Croix Island International Historic Site, is currently closed until further notice.

To book a reservation for a campground site at Acadia National Park, click here.

To plan your trip ahead and see what destinations the national park offers, click here.