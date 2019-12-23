MAINE, USA — AAA of Northern New England says more than 4.78 million New Englanders are making plans to travel this holiday season - from Sunday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Jan. 1.

According to the organization, that's the most since AAA began tracking in 2000. It's also an increase of 3.4% compared to last year.

Nationally, AAA predicts 115.6 million people will travel this holiday season. That's an increase of 3.9% compared to last year.

AAA says INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects delays to be worst on Thursday, Dec. 26, with afternoon delays reaching nearly double congestion-free drive times in major U.S. cities.

“Holiday cheer is at an all-time high this year, with unemployment at historically low levels, and noted improvements in both disposable income and household net worth,” AAA Northern New England Public Affairs Manager Pat Moody said. “Travelers should be getting used to crowded highways and airports, as this marks the eighth straight year of new record-high travel volumes for the year-end holidays.”

Because the holidays can be a stressful time, AAA encourages drivers to maintain a cool head, and focus on reaching their destination safely. AAA offers these tips to help prevent road rage:

Do Not Offend: Never cause another driver to change their speed or direction. That means not forcing another driver to use their brakes,or turn the steering wheel in response to something you have done.

Be Tolerant and Forgiving: The other driver may just be having a really bad day. Assume that it is not personal.

Do Not Respond: Avoid eye contact, don’t make gestures, maintain space around your vehicle and contact 9-1-1 if needed.

