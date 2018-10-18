BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The goal of Matt Clark and his brother-in-law Matt Grondin is to visit all 17 different Pat's Pizza locations all over the state in 24 hours.

Both were big fans of the original Pat’s Pizza in Orono during their time in school at the University of Maine.

Now they want to try to visit them all in one day. They plan on starting north in Presque Isle first thing this Saturday morning, then driving south through the state all day.

"Just something fun to do. We have been talking about it for a long time and finally decided to do it," Matt Clark said. "Just a fun challenge."

They say they will not be hungry this weekend and are raising money for Good Shepherd Food Bank

They plan on updating their social media accounts, which is where they are accepting donations for the food pantry.

Facebook - PatStop24

Instagram - patstop24

Twitter - patstop24

