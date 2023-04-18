Four bodies found in Bowdoin home connected to I-295 shooting, police confirm

Four bodies were found at a home in Bowdoin, and three people have been injured in a shooting on I-295 in Yarmouth; police believe both incidents are connected.

YARMOUTH, Maine — Four people were found dead in a home in Bowdoin ahead of a shooting incident on I-295 in Yarmouth, and both incidents are believed to be connected, Maine State Police confirmed around 2 p.m.

Three people were injured in the I-295 shooting incident, and one person has been taken into custody. Police also said one person is in surgery and another person is in critical condition.

Maine State Police is still investigating both scenes.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Augusta branch of Maine State Police at 207-624-7076 ext. 9.

The four bodies found at an Augusta Road home in Bowdoin have been transported to the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine manner and cause of death, Maine Department of Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.

The southbound lanes of I-295 were closed Monday in Yarmouth as Maine State Police respond to an alleged shooting incident at Exit 15.

The Maine Department of Transportation said shortly before 11:15 a.m. that it closed the stretch of highway at the request of Maine State Police.

The southbound lanes were still closed as of 2:20 p.m., from mile marker 20 in Freeport to the Exit 15 offramp in Yarmouth.

One person has been detained, but police officials suspect there may be a second person of interest, Moss said. Maine State Police, along with local and county law enforcement, are working with K9 units to help identify and locate the second individual.

We’re on the other side of exit 15 now and you can see bullet holes in this SUV on the off ramp #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/Tgdj1oTqWV — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) April 18, 2023

People in the area are advised to be aware of their surroundings.

According to Yarmouth officials, a firearm has been recovered.

"Police advise that there is no active threat to the community now and no need for lockdowns," they wrote in a Facebook post. "Sections of the interstate will remain closed for a while as police will continue their investigation. Other areas that were closed off will be reopened as soon as possible."

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

NEW: @MEStatePolice says there was a shooting at 10:30 this morning injuring two people, one of them seriously injured.



One person has been detained by police and they believe there is another person involved who police and K-9 units are searching for now #NEWSCENTERmaine — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) April 18, 2023

Maine State Police have blocked off I-295 south at exit 15 in Yarmouth. I was on scene as law enforcement put a man in the front of a cruiser and drove off. I took this video a few minutes before that happened. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/CIqRwIGOQ5 — Alex Haskell (@AlexHaskellTV) April 18, 2023

At the request of @MEStatePolice we have closed the southbound side of I-295 in Yarmouth. Traffic can use Exit 17 as a detour. We will update when we have more information. — MaineDOT (@MaineDOT1) April 18, 2023

On the other side of the bridge we’re standing on. Traffic is backed all the way up towards Freeport #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/Ie1Yk4yhrm — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) April 18, 2023