Woolwich man, 68, seriously injured in motorcycle crash

The man reportedly failed to stop his motorcycle and crashed into the back of a car.

PORTLAND, Maine — A 68-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Woolwich.

Benson Gilmore of Woolwich was driving a motorcycle traveling north Route 127 when he reportedly failed to stop and crashed into the back of a car, according to a news release from Sheriff Joel Merry of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office.

A 27-year-old Woolwich man driving a Toyota Camry allegedly slowed for a U.S. Postal Service vehicle making a delivery. Haferman was not injured in the crash.

Gilmore, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, suffered severe injuries and was brought to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick before he was flown by helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to the release.

A portion of Route 127 was closed for around two hours, and traffic was re-directed via secondary roads through town until about 1 p.m., the release states.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. No charges have been filed in connection to the crash.