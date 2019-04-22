WINDHAM, Maine — A Westbrook woman was seriously injured Monday morning in a head-on crash along River Road in Windham.

Police said an SUV heading north traveled into the other lane at about 6:30 a.m. near Masonic Hall and collided with a septic truck.

The SUV was significantly damaged, having ended up on its roof. The truck, owned by Kenworth Septic Service, was also damaged but operable.

Windham Police Sgt. Peter Fulton said a woman driving the SUV was able to get out of her vehicle. She was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Kaitlyn Rose, 26, of Westbrook, was later identified as the driver of the SUV. Her injuries were considered serious.

The driver of the truck was not taken to the hospital. He was identified as Michael Libby, 47, of Windham, and was uninjured.

Due to the involvement of a commercial truck, Maine State Police's Vehicle Enforcement Unit responded to the scene.

No criminal charges were pending at the time of police's update.

River Road was closed for about 3 hours, reopening around 10:15 a.m.