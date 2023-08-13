Police respond to fiery I-95 crash in Lewiston

The crash occurred during heavy rain and poor visibility, according to a news release.

LEWISTON, Maine — One woman suffered minor injuries in a fiery two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Lewiston Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 2:06 p.m., Maine State Police responded to the crash located at mile marker 79 northbound on I-95 in Lewiston, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

As police arrived on scene, officers observed a Subaru fully engulfed in flames in the breakdown lane and partially blocking the travel lane, the release said. The second vehicle, also a Subaru, had pulled over with minor damage.

An initial investigation determined the driver of the Subaru that caught fire had reportedly lost control in the passing lane during heavy rain and struck the second vehicle in the travel lane. The first vehicle then hit the median and eventually stopped in the breakdown and travel lanes, the release said.

Visibility was "extremely poor" at the time of the crash, according to the release.

The driver of the Subaru that had caught fire was reportedly uninjured. The operator of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries, but was not brought to the hospital, the release said.

Both northbound lanes were closed for approximately one hour, the release said.

The crash is still under investigation.