Why weight limits on roads matter

Orange weight limit signs are likely going up on roads near you. Expect to see them through mid-April.

MAINE, USA — 'Tis the season.

Nope, not quite pothole season—but rather, the season just before that when the Department of Transportation (DOT) tries to keep the roads in better shape by imposing weight limits.

Don't worry, the "Covid 15" you may have put on is not going to put you over the limit. These limits pertain to really big vehicles, like dump trucks and semi-tractor-trailers.

Orange weight limit signs are likely going up on roads near you. Expect to see them through mid-April. You might wonder, "What's the big deal? Why does it matter?"

Well, consider getting stuck behind a rig's tire that sank through the asphalt, which is what can happen when the ground underneath roads or even the shoulder gets soft with moisture.

Cliff Curtis, with MaineDOT, said water coming out of the cracks of the potholes means that "everything is in a thawing state and [tells us] we need to go ahead and be a little more respectful of our roads so we don't love them to death," Curtis said. "That’s why we impose weight limits."

The first part of March is when orange placards go up. They are usually up until the middle of April, or whenever road crews deem the base dry enough to hold heavier loads.