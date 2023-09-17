New Hampshire motorcyclist dies in crash

The crash happened shortly before noon on Sunday, according to a release from the New Hampshire Department of Public Safety.

WENTWORTH, N.H. — A motorcyclist died in a crash on East Side Road in Wentworth, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Herbert Christian Link Jr., 61, of Plymouth, New Hampshire died at Speare Memorial Hospital after being transported from the scene by EMS personnel, New Hampshire Department of Safety spokesperson Amber Lagace said in a release Sunday.

Investigators believe Link may have gone off the road while navigating a left turn on a red 1984 Kawasaki motorcycle, causing him to be ejected, Lagace said.