x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

New Hampshire motorcyclist dies in crash

The crash happened shortly before noon on Sunday, according to a release from the New Hampshire Department of Public Safety.
Credit: NCM

WENTWORTH, N.H. — A motorcyclist died in a crash on East Side Road in Wentworth, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Herbert Christian Link Jr., 61, of Plymouth, New Hampshire died at Speare Memorial Hospital after being transported from the scene by EMS personnel, New Hampshire Department of Safety spokesperson Amber Lagace said in a release Sunday.

The crash happened shortly before noon, according to the release.

Investigators believe Link may have gone off the road while navigating a left turn on a red 1984 Kawasaki motorcycle, causing him to be ejected, Lagace said.

State police ask anyone who may have information about the crash to email Trooper Michael Bruno at micheael. r.bruno@dos.nh.gov.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Expect busy Maine roads on Labor Day weekend

Before You Leave, Check This Out