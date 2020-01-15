WELLS, Maine — Police said a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Wells early Wednesday morning.

Joseph Tolpin, 44, of Wells was driving a Ford Explorer in the area of 345 Mile Road when the vehicle went off the roadway and into a marsh area. It happened just before 1 a.m., according to Wells police.

Tolpin was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other people in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The Wells Police Department is investigating the crash, along with an accident reconstructionist from the York Police Department.

