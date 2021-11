A vehicle went through a guard rail and into the Souadabscook Stream, a passenger involved in the crash told NEWS CENTER Maine.

HAMPDEN, Maine — A vehicle went through a guard rail and into the Souadabscook Stream after a crash Thursday night in Hampden, a passenger involved in the incident told NEWS CENTER Maine.

A dispatcher from the Penobscot Regional Communications Center couldn't confirm if there were any injuries but said the crash took place at Coldbrook Road and Maine Road North.

The dispatcher added the intersection is going to be shut down for a while.

As of 11:05 p.m., authorities were still at the crash site.