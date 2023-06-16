Stretch of Route 1 in Scarborough partially reopened after gas leak

Route 1 was closed to traffic in both directions between Route 114 and Haigis Parkways. The northbound lane has been reopened. The southbound lane remains closed.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Update 2:55 p.m.:

The Scarborough Fire Department issued a release around 2:55 p.m., stating the southbound lane of Route 1 in Scarborough remains closed at the intersection of Scarborough Downs Road.

The southbound lanes are expected to remain closed while Unitil continues to repair the gas line. Unitil estimates repairs should be completed by the early evening, the release said.

The northbound lanes of Route 1 are open to traffic, according to the release.

Update 1:20 p.m.:

After it was shut down due to a gas leak, a stretch of Route 1 in Scarborough has reopened, according to the Scarborough Police Department.

US ROUTE 1 has been reopened — Scarborough Police (@ScarboroughMePD) June 16, 2023

A tweet from the Scarborough Fire Department said the gas leak was stopped.

Crews will remain at the scene making repairs until around 6 p.m., and all fire and police units cleared the area, according to the tweet.

Final Update: The gas leak has been stopped. US Route 1 is in the process of being reopened. Unitil will remain on scene making repairs until approx. 6pm. All fire and police units have cleared the area. — ScarboroughMaineFD (@ScarboroughFire) June 16, 2023

Original story:

Route 1 in Scarborough is closed to traffic in both directions between Route 114 and Haigis Parkways, officials say.

A gas main leak reported at 10:15 a.m. in front of the Comfort Inn & Suites prompted the road closure, Scarborough Fire Department public information officer John Brennan told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Brennan said a contractor working near the building struck a gas line by mistake.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

After Scarborough firefighters and police officers arrived at the scene, firefighters kept a safe distance and waited for Unitil gas company to arrive and assess the next steps. First responders remain on scene in case something happens, Brennan said, adding no injuries have been reported.

Brennan said Unitil was shutting down the gas line to the affected area as part of its efforts to mitigate the problem.

#TrafficAlert - US Route 1 is closed in both directions between Route 114 and Haigis Parkway due to a gas main leak. Please seek an alternate route and avoid the area. — Scarborough Police (@ScarboroughMePD) June 16, 2023

Update on Gas Leak: Until is still working to mitigate the gas leak on US Route 1 in the area of Scarborough Downs Rd. Route 1 remains closed between Oak Hill intersection and Haigis Parkway. — ScarboroughMaineFD (@ScarboroughFire) June 16, 2023

A business across the street from Scarborough Grounds didn't even open due to the leak.

Meanwhile, other businesses between the roadblocks on Route 1 had no choice but to wait it out, hoping things would get back to normal once the road re-opened.

Pamela Colby is the manager at Scarborough Grounds.

"[On] Fridays, this entire dining room is full, usually have a line through the drive-thru. It's usually pretty hopping in here," Colby said. "It's been really slow. One of our delivery drivers couldn't make it in today. One of my employees couldn't make it in today. It's been a dammer on business today."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.