Update: 2 men killed in Hampden crash Thursday night

HAMPDEN, Maine — Two men died in a crash in Hampden Thursday night.

Officials said a 2005 Subaru the men were traveling in went through a guard rail and into the Souadabscook Stream after a crash at the intersection of Maine Road North and Coldbrook Road.

On Friday, Hampden Director of Public Safety Christian Bailey identified the men who died as Tyler Wheaton, 23, of Hampden, and Christian Broberg, 22, of Winterport.

According to officials, the crash happened around 9:45 p.m.

Bailey said a 2016 Kia driven by Laura Brisset, 37, of Hampden, was traveling north on Coldbrook Road when the Subaru traveling south came over a crest in a hill and collided with the Kia.

"The Subaru is the one that lost control on the crest of the hill and struck the Kia, and the collision caused the vehicle to careen through the guard rail and into the stream," Bailey said.

The Subaru was submerged in the stream for several hours, according to Bailey. It was removed from the water by a local towing company.

According to Bailey, Hampden officials were assisted at the scene by the Maine State Police Dive Team, Maine Warden Service, Maine Marine Patrol, and Bangor Fire Department.

Hampden police are still investigating the cause and circumstances of the accident.