Unnamed man dies in single-car crash in Hermon

HERMON, Maine — A man is dead following a single-car crash in Hermon Sunday morning.

The man was driving a sedan on Route 2 heading towards Hermon Village around 8:00 a.m. when he allegedly veered off and hit an embankment, then a utility pole before crashing into a small business property, according to a Facebook post by the Penobscot Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, his car rolled over several times before coming to a stop.

The victim was ejected from the car and died at the scene, according to police. He was driving alone.

The area where the crash happened on Route 2 and Coldbrook Rd. on the Bangor side will be closed Sunday afternoon. Police said power could be interrupted in the area.

No other details will be released Sunday while the cause of the crash is investigated.

