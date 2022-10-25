Two vehicles carrying students collide in New Gloucester

One of the vehicles involved in the crash is owned by the Auburn School Department and the other is owned by the Morris Center in Scarborough, according to officials

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Two vehicles carrying students collided in New Gloucester Tuesday morning, resulting in three students being taken to Maine Medical Center as a precaution.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Lewiston Road and New Gloucester Road, Cumberland County Sheriff Kerry Joyce said in a release.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash is owned by the Auburn School Department and the other is owned by the Morris Center in Scarborough. The Auburn vehicle had one student onboard, and the Morris Center vehicle had four students and a staff member onboard. All of the students in the vehicles were juveniles, Joyce said.

The driver of the Auburn vehicle was Norman Davis, 77, of Poland, and the driver of the Morris Center vehicle was Emilia Wilson, 25, of Bath, according to Joyce.

An investigation found the collision happened while the Auburn vehicle was traveling north on Lewiston Road and the Morris Center vehicle was turning left off Gloucester Road onto Lewiston Road, officials said.

Three students were taken to Maine Medical Center for precautionary reasons, according to Joyce.

Lewiston Road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.