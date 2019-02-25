BANGOR, Maine — State Police say northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Bangor will reopen shortly after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on the icy road Monday morning.

The truck jackknifed near Kenduskeag Stream between Union and Broadway, blocking both northbound lanes.

Motorists have had to use alternate routes to avoid the area. A wrecker is on scene as well as the Maine Department of Transportation. The truck driver was not injured and the truck should be removed by 8 a.m.

