Two people seriously injured in Castle Hill crash

Maine State Police is investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and a deer that happened on State Route 227 in Castle Hill around 9:05 p.m. on Friday, May 27.

CASTLE HILL, Maine — Maine State Police is investigating a crash that happened Friday night, leaving two people seriously injured.

According to a press release from Corporal Dennis Quint, officers responded to the single-car crash around 9:05 p.m. on May 27. Quint said a 17-year-old boy from Ashland was driving a pickup truck on State Road 227 in Castle Hill when he tried to avoid a deer on the road. He then crossed the centerline and lost control of the truck, going into the left ditch.

Quint said the truck rolled over a number of times and then came to a stop in a large patch of trees. A passenger was riding in the car with the driver. Both people were able to get out, and officials took them to the hospital in Presque Isle. Quint said they each suffered from serious injuries.

Neither was wearing a seatbelt.