COLUMBIA, Maine — Two people were killed on Rt 1 in Columbia Friday afternoon.

Washington County Sheriff Barry Curtis said it appears that an SUV may have crossed the center line into the path of a tractor-trailer truck. Curtis said the truck driver tried to avoid the SUV but ended up colliding with the vehicle.

The road has been closed while crews work to reconstruct the accident.

Three people were in the SUV, Curtis said. One person was killed on impact and another died at the scene while crews were working on them. The third one was taken by ambulance to an Ellsworth hospital. The truck driver was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Rt 1 is closed around the accident scene from the Marshfield Road in Harrington to the Addison Ridge Road in Columbia.

The accident is being reconstructed.

