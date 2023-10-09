Carmel crash involving tractor-trailer on I-95 injures two

The tractor-trailer involved reportedly went off the roadway into the median where it struck several trees, according to state troopers.

CARMEL, Maine — Maine State Police were on the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Carmel on Monday morning.

The crash occurred at mile marker 174 on Interstate 95 in Carmel, Maine State Police said in a social media post. Troopers were on the scene at about 9:30 a.m.

The tractor-trailer involved reportedly went off the roadway into the median where it struck several trees, according to the post.

State troopers said the interstate was down to one lane for several hours.

The two occupants of the tractor-trailer, who were not identified, sustained injuries not considered life-threatening and were taken to a hospital.

No additional details were released.

